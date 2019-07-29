MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €207.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €207.00 ($240.70) target price on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €98.00 ($113.95) price objective on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $98.51 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on shares of S&T and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aurubis in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MTU Aero Engines currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €208.16 ($242.04).

ETR MTX opened at €227.80 ($264.88) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.12. MTU Aero Engines has a 12-month low of €155.60 ($180.93) and a 12-month high of €227.40 ($264.42). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €210.65.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

