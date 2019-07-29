MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of MRC Global Inc (NYSE:MRC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.44.

Shares of MRC traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.38. The stock had a trading volume of 10,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,175. MRC Global has a 1 year low of $11.62 and a 1 year high of $22.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.15.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.51 million. MRC Global had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MRC Global will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Churay sold 54,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $916,881.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,096.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Churay sold 25,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $432,643.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,289.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. MHI Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. MHI Funds LLC now owns 11,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in MRC Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in MRC Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company supplies products across various markets, such as upstream, midstream, and downstream. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation products, and top work components, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

