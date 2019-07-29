Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Sells 450 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $29,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 277.1% during the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 264 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 161.0% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

In other United Parcel Service news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total transaction of $159,045.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.82.

UPS stock traded down $2.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $118.27. 95,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,404,961. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.89 and a 52 week high of $125.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 175.60%. The business had revenue of $18.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

