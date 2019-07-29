Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Sells 442 Shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lessened its stake in shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,052 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 442 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new position in CDK Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $304,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CDK Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $852,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in CDK Global by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in CDK Global by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its position in CDK Global by 230.1% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 5,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CDK traded down $0.86 on Monday, hitting $52.86. The stock had a trading volume of 7,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,634. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.85. CDK Global Inc has a 1 year low of $44.01 and a 1 year high of $64.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.93.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $602.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.47 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 113.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CDK Global Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CDK Global news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $50,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 37,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,924,415.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

CDK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of CLEAR CHANNEL O/SH in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Yirendai from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.75.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

