Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Sells 338 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID decreased its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,197 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Waters makes up 1.8% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned approximately 0.13% of Waters worth $19,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fundsmith LLP lifted its holdings in Waters by 0.9% in the first quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 5,026,757 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,265,285,000 after buying an additional 43,498 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Waters by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $193,104,000 after buying an additional 50,700 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Waters by 5.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 991,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $249,670,000 after buying an additional 54,938 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Waters by 1.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 838,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $211,090,000 after buying an additional 12,365 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at $130,150,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Waters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Waters from $211.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of First Horizon National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.54.

Shares of NYSE WAT traded up $2.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $219.83. 6,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,510. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $213.51. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $167.93 and a fifty-two week high of $255.21. The firm has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

