Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Invests $204,000 in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.9% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,775 ($23.19) target price on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.34.

In other news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 77,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total transaction of $5,128,970.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,419,024.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WRB traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,099. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.60. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 1-year low of $45.91 and a 1-year high of $70.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.73.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

