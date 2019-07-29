Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Has $32.60 Million Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 222,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. Verisk Analytics accounts for 2.9% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $32,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $417,000. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 846,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,559,000 after purchasing an additional 51,976 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 7,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $152.57. 5,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,557. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.74 and a 12 month high of $153.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $148.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.76.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. The company had revenue of $625.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.14 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 33.36%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zynga and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Markel to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a $137.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

In related news, CAO David J. Grover sold 3,000 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $432,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,546.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 10,078 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.54, for a total transaction of $1,476,830.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,023.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

