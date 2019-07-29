Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Has $12.63 Million Stock Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID cut its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,847 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $12,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davy Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter worth about $1,057,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 9,140.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.3% in the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 30,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 9.6% in the second quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.0% in the second quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 551,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,719,000 after buying an additional 16,146 shares during the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.02. 5,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,715. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $43.23 and a 1-year high of $66.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.05.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 30.46%. The business had revenue of $259.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.50%.

PNFP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James set a $8.00 price target on Superior Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BidaskClub cut Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Charles E. Brock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $112,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,839.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total value of $28,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,631.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $170,645 in the last three months. 2.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

