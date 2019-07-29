Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,351 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Servcs accounts for 3.8% of Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned 0.11% of Fidelity National Information Servcs worth $42,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 11.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the second quarter valued at $4,597,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the second quarter valued at $491,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 29.8% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 20.2% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 423,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,900,000 after purchasing an additional 71,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.55, for a total transaction of $151,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,743.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.30 ($88.72) target price on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on EOG Resources to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.72) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup set a $317.00 price objective on Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.18.

NYSE FIS traded up $0.57 on Monday, hitting $136.18. 1,483,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,738,278. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1-year low of $94.53 and a 1-year high of $136.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.62. The firm has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.63.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.77%.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

