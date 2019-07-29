Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Decreases Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID trimmed its stake in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, C J Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AWK traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $114.97. The stock had a trading volume of 148,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,047. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.19. American Water Works Company Inc has a 12-month low of $85.88 and a 12-month high of $119.30.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $813.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.73 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

In related news, COO Walter Lynch sold 3,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total transaction of $380,698.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,666 shares in the company, valued at $12,042,591.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan N. Story sold 28,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.84, for a total transaction of $3,239,544.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,556 shares of company stock valued at $7,477,635. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AWK shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allergan in a report on Monday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price (up from $102.00) on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America set a $68.00 target price on shares of Inphi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.83.

American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

