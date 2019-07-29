Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Boosts Position in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID increased its stake in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,821 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID owned 0.08% of Catalent worth $6,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Catalent during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Catalent during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in Catalent during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Catalent during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTLT traded down $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.46. 4,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,456. Catalent Inc has a 1 year low of $29.23 and a 1 year high of $57.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.03.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Catalent had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $617.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Catalent Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CTLT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ZTE CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Continental in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Catalent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.14.

In other news, insider Barry Littlejohns sold 15,940 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total transaction of $853,268.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,053 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $219,024.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 56,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,542,845 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

