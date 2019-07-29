Morgan Stanley Raises Cybg (LON:CYBG) Price Target to GBX 205

Cybg (LON:CYBG) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 205 ($2.68) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 945 ($12.35) to GBX 2,060 ($26.92) in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Continental in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Barclays reissued a sell rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Investec lowered Cybg to a hold rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.01) price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cybg currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 244.31 ($3.19).

Get Cybg alerts:

Shares of LON CYBG opened at GBX 196.90 ($2.57) on Friday. Cybg has a 52 week low of GBX 172.10 ($2.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 367 ($4.80). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 193.48.

CYBG PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and business banking products and services to individuals and businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, B, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. It operates through SME Banking and Retail Banking segments. The SME Banking segment offers a range of banking products and services, including business current accounts; and secured and unsecured term loans, business overdrafts, and invoice and asset financing products and services.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Cybg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cybg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.