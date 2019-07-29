Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. is dedicated to deliver the ultimate guest experience by providing exceptional services as well as the latest gaming, dining and hospitality amenities. With a main focus on their guests’ superior expectations, they continue to aggressively reinvest in our properties. As a market leader, they invite them to become more familiar with their company, their operations and their management team. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado, approximately 40 miles west of Denver. “

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $47.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $858.11 million, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.03. Monarch Casino & Resort has a fifty-two week low of $34.45 and a fifty-two week high of $48.47.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $62.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.20 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 11.24%. As a group, analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,739,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,349,000 after purchasing an additional 34,490 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 87.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 24,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 11,443 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 288.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 10,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

