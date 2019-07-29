MonaCoin Price Reaches $1.87 (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.87 or 0.00019534 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Bittrex, Fisco and Upbit. Over the last week, MonaCoin has traded down 4% against the US dollar. MonaCoin has a market cap of $123.05 million and approximately $3.62 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,580.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $211.14 or 0.02203192 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.58 or 0.00945218 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.35 or 0.03228022 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.81 or 0.00822343 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00013608 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00062301 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.80 or 0.00707523 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00196074 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

MonaCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fisco, Bitbank, CryptoBridge, Bleutrade, Livecoin, Bittrex, Upbit, QBTC and Zaif. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

