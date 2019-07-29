Model N (NYSE:MODN) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.95

Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.95 and last traded at $21.90, with a volume of 3656 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.84.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MODN shares. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a report on Monday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $709.42 million, a P/E ratio of -29.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.08.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.20. Model N had a negative net margin of 20.30% and a negative return on equity of 56.80%. The company had revenue of $34.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Model N Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Barter sold 8,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total value of $151,705.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 179,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,381,933.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 12,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.89, for a total transaction of $227,095.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,841,655.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,833 shares of company stock worth $467,895 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Model N by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 325,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,631,000 after acquiring an additional 141,649 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Model N in the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Model N by 746.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 86,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 76,100 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Model N by 409.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 13,081 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 10,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Model N in the 1st quarter worth $395,000. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Model N Company Profile (NYSE:MODN)

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

