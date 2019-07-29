Mizuho Analysts Give Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) a $35.00 Price Target

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) received a $35.00 price target from research analysts at Mizuho in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 15.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TWTR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Inflarx to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$272.00 to C$277.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of Twitter from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Guggenheim raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.16 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.85.

Shares of Twitter stock traded up $3.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.52. The stock had a trading volume of 57,499,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,349,409. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.74. Twitter has a 1 year low of $26.19 and a 1 year high of $42.33. The stock has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.49, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Twitter had a net margin of 42.20% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $841.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twitter will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,250 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total value of $46,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 6,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $220,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,648 shares of company stock valued at $3,416,272 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Twitter by 11.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 30,512,378 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,003,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144,553 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,759,439 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $353,770,000 after buying an additional 52,682 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,133,563 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $262,033,000 after buying an additional 569,560 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 23.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,908,905 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $292,925,000 after buying an additional 1,673,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth $202,600,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

