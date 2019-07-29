Mission Ready Solutions (CVE:MRS) Shares Down 4.5%

Mission Ready Solutions Inc (CVE:MRS) was down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21, approximately 73,490 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 543,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The stock has a market cap of $40.05 million and a PE ratio of -6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.25.

About Mission Ready Solutions (CVE:MRS)

Mission Ready Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides decontamination, cleaning, and repair services of protective services gear to defense, security, and protective services agencies in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consulting and Manufacturer Representation; and Inspection, Cleaning, and Repair Services.

