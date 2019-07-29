Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 372,900 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the June 15th total of 457,600 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 352,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Milestone Scientific stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) by 36.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,122 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 25,310 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.23% of Milestone Scientific worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MLSS opened at $0.41 on Monday. Milestone Scientific has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $1.09.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter.

About Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through dental and medical segments. Its products include CompuDent System used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection that allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns; and CompuFlo, a computer-controlled drug delivery system for the painless delivery of drugs, anesthetics, and other medicaments, as well as for the aspiration of bodily fluids or previously injected substances.

