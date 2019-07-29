Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Kelman Lazarov Inc.

Kelman Lazarov Inc. lowered its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 145.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 143,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,875,000 after acquiring an additional 84,814 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Claude B. Nielsen sold 6,500 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.83, for a total value of $713,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,810.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAA traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $120.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.22. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 1-year low of $91.21 and a 1-year high of $123.88.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $401.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.91 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 63.58%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MAA shares. Scotiabank downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €475.00 ($552.33) price objective on Rational and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.18.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

