MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Holdings Lifted by Jolley Asset Management LLC

Jolley Asset Management LLC grew its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Jolley Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1,113.8% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 407.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister acquired 81,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.99 per share, with a total value of $2,274,159.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Meister acquired 2,874,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.18 per share, with a total value of $75,256,452.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 6,117,360 shares of company stock valued at $161,200,100. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $112.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BRP from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PROS from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.62.

NYSE:MGM traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.21. 1,365,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,063,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.43. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $21.61 and a one year high of $31.68. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.40.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 1.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.53%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

