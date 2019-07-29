MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,257,200 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 7,008,100 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MTG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MGIC Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.56.

MTG stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.05. The stock had a trading volume of 305,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,778,931. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.64. MGIC Investment has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $14.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $292.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MGIC Investment will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTG. AJO LP grew its position in MGIC Investment by 217.3% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 8,653,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926,435 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $42,196,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its position in MGIC Investment by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 3,334,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,610 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in MGIC Investment by 736.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $11,530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

