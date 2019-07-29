Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) is HGK Asset Management Inc.’s Largest Position

HGK Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the quarter. Metlife comprises about 2.5% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $8,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Metlife during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $274,580,000. Ronna Sue Cohen lifted its stake in Metlife by 4,021.5% during the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,686,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,329 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its stake in Metlife by 57.5% during the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 3,642,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,398 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its stake in Metlife by 15,027.5% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,106,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Metlife by 135.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 230,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,814,000 after purchasing an additional 875,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Metlife alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $34.00 price objective on DCP Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $33.00 price objective on Matador Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup lowered Barrick Gold to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metlife presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

NYSE MET traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.51. The company had a trading volume of 113,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,407,252. Metlife Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.76 and a fifty-two week high of $50.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.61. The company has a market cap of $48.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.10.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. Metlife had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.65%.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Article: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.