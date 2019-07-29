Metcash (ASX:MTS) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Metcash Limited (ASX:MTS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.81. Metcash shares last traded at $2.78, with a volume of 2,509,714 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.84, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$2.87.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. Metcash’s dividend payout ratio is 67.63%.

Metcash Limited operates as a wholesale distribution and marketing company in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Food & Grocery, Liquor, and Hardware segments. The Food & Grocery segment distributes a range of products and services to independent supermarket and convenience retail outlets.

