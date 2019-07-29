Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,400 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the June 15th total of 119,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Mesabi Trust stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.47. 82,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,754. Mesabi Trust has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $32.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.72.

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The mining company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a net margin of 95.83% and a return on equity of 215.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valueworks LLC lifted its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 172,517 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,087,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,077 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $996,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,025 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. 17.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesabi Trust Company Profile

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was founded in 1919 and is based in New York, New York.

