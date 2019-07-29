Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share by the energy company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th.

Mesa Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:MTR opened at $11.19 on Monday. Mesa Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $9.48 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.67. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.31.

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The energy company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mesa Royalty Trust had a net margin of 94.72% and a return on equity of 78.35%. The company had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter.

Mesa Royalty Trust Company Profile

Mesa Royalty Trust owns net overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin field of New Mexico and Colorado. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

