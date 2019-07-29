Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Given a $74.00 Price Target at Sidoti

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) has been given a $74.00 target price by Sidoti in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Sidoti’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 80.49% from the stock’s previous close.

MMSI has been the subject of several other reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity set a $37.00 price target on shares of Homology Medicines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $265.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merit Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

NASDAQ:MMSI traded down $13.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,246,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,124. Merit Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $39.11 and a 52-week high of $66.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $255.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director Nolan E. Karras sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $243,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $487,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $114,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $844,820. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MMSI. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 5,241.7% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1,051.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at about $220,000. 97.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

