Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mercer International Inc. owns and operates a diverse pulp and paper business in the southern German states of Saxony and Thuringia, in the former East Germany. The Company operates it’s pulp business primarily through its subsidiaries, Spezialpapierfabrik Blankenstein GmbH and Zellstof-und Papierfabrik Rosenthal GmbH & Co. KG , and conducts its paper business through another subsidiary, Dresden Papier GmbH. “

MERC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$66.00 to C$65.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Weyco Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Valmont Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Norbord from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Mercer International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of MERC stock opened at $12.48 on Friday. Mercer International has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $19.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.53. The company has a market cap of $819.33 million, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $484.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.87 million. Mercer International had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mercer International will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Mercer International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Mercer International’s payout ratio is currently 28.06%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mercer International during the first quarter worth about $187,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Mercer International by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 20,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Mercer International in the first quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Mercer International by 81.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 10,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

