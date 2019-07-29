Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.83-2.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $840-860 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $827.58 million.Medpace also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.82-2.93 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Iqvia in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a market perform rating for the company. BidaskClub cut Utah Medical Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Zumiez from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medpace has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.25.

Get Medpace alerts:

Shares of MEDP stock traded up $3.92 on Monday, reaching $67.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,023,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,702. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.06. Medpace has a 12 month low of $45.88 and a 12 month high of $71.66.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $200.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Medpace’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Medpace will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

Read More: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.