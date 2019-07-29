Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.83-2.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $840-860 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $827.58 million.Medpace also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.82-2.93 EPS.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Iqvia in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a market perform rating for the company. BidaskClub cut Utah Medical Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Zumiez from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medpace has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.25.
Shares of MEDP stock traded up $3.92 on Monday, reaching $67.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,023,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,702. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.06. Medpace has a 12 month low of $45.88 and a 12 month high of $71.66.
Medpace Company Profile
Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.
Read More: Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.