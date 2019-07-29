Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.82-2.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $840-860 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $827.6 million.Medpace also updated its FY19 guidance to $2.83-2.93 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MEDP shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Utah Medical Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Iqvia in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Zumiez from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.25.

MEDP traded up $3.92 on Monday, reaching $67.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,023,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,702. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. Medpace has a fifty-two week low of $45.88 and a fifty-two week high of $71.66.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $200.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.16 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Medpace will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

