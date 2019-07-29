Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 603 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department decreased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 1.1% of Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $5,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $26,000. Well Done LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, insider Karen Murphy Santiago sold 3,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $145,771.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,818.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.29 per share, with a total value of $236,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,830. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BMY opened at $45.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.91. The company has a market capitalization of $74.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12 month low of $42.48 and a 12 month high of $63.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 26.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Masonite International from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus downgraded Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays set a $24.00 target price on Orion Engineered Carbons and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.22.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

