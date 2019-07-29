Mechanics Bank Trust Department Sells 1,018 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 18,092.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,553,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $255,365,000 after buying an additional 2,539,617 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $260,607,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 146.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,200,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $290,691,000 after buying an additional 1,308,339 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Honeywell International by 117.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,416,434 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $187,139,000 after buying an additional 766,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,918,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,099,530,000 after purchasing an additional 544,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $173.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $124.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.48 and a fifty-two week high of $178.47.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 18.17%. The business had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.95%.

In other news, CEO Vimal Kapur sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.58, for a total transaction of $847,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $89.00 price objective on Franco Nevada and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.15.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

