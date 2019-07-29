Mechanics Bank Trust Department Makes New Investment in Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 31,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department owned 0.07% of Ready Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Ready Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $4,235,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $1,352,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Ready Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $2,786,000. 37.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Todd M. Sinai bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.74 per share, with a total value of $51,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ready Capital presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $17.08.

RC stock opened at $15.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.01. Ready Capital Corp has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $17.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $671.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.08). Ready Capital had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ready Capital Corp will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Ready Capital Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

