Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $805,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sabal Trust CO increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 16,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 73,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,197,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $527,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $198.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.26. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $156.13 and a 52 week high of $205.47.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

