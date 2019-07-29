Mechanics Bank Trust Department Has $1.76 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 673.7% during the 1st quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 368.6% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 164 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 79.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

NYSE:UNP opened at $174.46 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $128.08 and a 12-month high of $180.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $122.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.45.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.50%.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNP. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group set a $260.00 price objective on Boston Beer and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price objective on Union Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.62.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 1,380 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $248,413.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at $17,090,689.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Delaney III bought 5,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $174.06 per share, for a total transaction of $870,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Recommended Story: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.