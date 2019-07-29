Mechanics Bank Trust Department Grows Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,817 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 953 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $840,254,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,263,265 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,572,528,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194,005 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,462,292 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,076,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376,604 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1,908.9% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,872,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $253,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,939,831 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,175,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock opened at $55.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $82.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $61.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.39 billion. CVS Health had a positive return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The company’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rite Aid in a report on Thursday, April 18th. CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho set a $71.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America set a $25.00 price target on Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.48.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

