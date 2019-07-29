Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,401 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s makes up approximately 1.3% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $6,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $214.95. 2,321,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,382,118. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.96. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $153.13 and a fifty-two week high of $218.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.51.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 92.99% and a net margin of 28.32%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.73%.

Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company's stock. The stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $217.79.

In other Mcdonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total value of $826,563.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 38,729 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.21, for a total transaction of $7,560,288.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,658 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,758.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,449 shares of company stock worth $20,458,931. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

