McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~($0.32) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.59. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$9.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.02 billion.McDermott International also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $-0.32–0.32 EPS.

MDR stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,175,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,685,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 3.15. McDermott International has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $20.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.29.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. McDermott International had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 33.44%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that McDermott International will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About McDermott International

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, and technology solutions to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: North, Central and South America; Europe, Africa, Russia and Caspian; the Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Technology.

