Maxim Group Reiterates “$40.00” Price Target for Enova International (NYSE:ENVA)

Maxim Group set a $40.00 price target on Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ENVA. ValuEngine lowered Yext from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Get Enova International alerts:

Shares of ENVA traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,112. Enova International has a one year low of $17.85 and a one year high of $38.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.88. The company has a market cap of $850.92 million, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 2.42.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. Enova International had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $285.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enova International will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Enova International in the second quarter worth about $877,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Enova International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,318 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in Enova International by 123.2% in the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 13,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 7,595 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enova International by 20.9% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 42,670 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enova International during the first quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.

Featured Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.