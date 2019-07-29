Maxim Group Reiterates “$40.00” Price Target for Enova International (NYSE:ENVA)

Maxim Group set a $40.00 price target on Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ENVA. ValuEngine lowered Yext from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.00.
Shares of ENVA traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,112. Enova International has a one year low of $17.85 and a one year high of $38.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.88. The company has a market cap of $850.92 million, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 2.42.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Systematic Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Enova International in the second quarter worth about $877,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Enova International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,318 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in Enova International by 123.2% in the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 13,760 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 7,595 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enova International by 20.9% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 42,670 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enova International during the first quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Institutional investors own 95.23% of the company’s stock.
About Enova International
Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services. The company offers short-term consumer loans; line of credit accounts; installment loans; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including credit-related services, such as arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs comprising technology, loan servicing, and marketing services to the bank, as well as Enova Decisions, an analytics as a service that enables companies to take decisions about their customers.
