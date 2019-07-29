Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materion (NYSE:MTRN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $70.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Materion Corporation, formerly known as Brush Engineered Materials Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiaries is engaged in the production and supply of high-performance engineered materials in the United States and internationally. Products offered by the Company comprise precious and non-precious specialty metals, inorganic chemicals and powders, specialty coatings, specialty engineered beryllium alloys, beryllium and beryllium composites, and engineered clad and plated metal systems. Materion Corporation is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. “

Shares of NYSE MTRN opened at $63.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.77. Materion has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $71.97.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $297.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.43 million. Materion had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 2.64%. Materion’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Materion will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 4,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total value of $260,331.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vinod M. Khilnani sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $122,133.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,121.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Materion by 642.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Materion by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Materion by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,605,000 after purchasing an additional 17,693 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Materion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $612,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Materion by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

