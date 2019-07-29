Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Navellier & Associates Inc

Navellier & Associates Inc decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up about 0.9% of Navellier & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 4,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 15.5% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 1,245 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 14,797 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,484,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MA. Deutsche Bank set a $81.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Visa from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $119.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.44.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 51,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.80, for a total value of $13,470,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,844,376. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ajay Banga sold 252,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.92, for a total value of $63,382,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,302,926.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 356,488 shares of company stock worth $91,166,858 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $282.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $171.89 and a 52 week high of $282.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $269.58.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 40.82% and a return on equity of 129.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

