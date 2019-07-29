Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust (LON:MNP) Sets New 12-Month High at $312.00

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust PLC (LON:MNP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 312 ($4.08) and last traded at GBX 309 ($4.04), with a volume of 126356 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 305 ($3.99).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 296.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.20 million and a P/E ratio of 83.51.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th were given a GBX 0.90 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 4th. This represents a yield of 0.32%. Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust’s payout ratio is currently 1.08%.

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s objective is to achieve long-term capital growth in excess of the capital return of the Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) World index. It invests in global equities for long-term capital growth. The Company invests in predominantly large capitalization equities; companies which are market leaders in their industries and have superior share price appreciation potential due to earnings, assets or valuation anomalies.

