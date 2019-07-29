Marquette Asset Management LLC Sells 909 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Marquette Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.9% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truewealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 668.6% in the 1st quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136.5% in the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB traded down $1.07 on Monday, reaching $158.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,732. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.19. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $123.80 and a 12 month high of $166.03.

