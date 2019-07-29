Marquette Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 30,600 Amcor plc (NASDAQ:AMCR)

Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor plc (NASDAQ:AMCR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000.

Shares of NASDAQ AMCR traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.81. 10,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,789,075. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $10.46 and a 12 month high of $11.77.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMCR shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Forum Energy Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

