Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Marks and Spencer Group Plc (LON:MKS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $213.30. Marks and Spencer Group shares last traded at $212.20, with a volume of 4,399,565 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 960 ($12.54) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Vipshop from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Serica Energy in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Liberum Capital lifted their price objective on shares of from GBX 620 ($8.10) to GBX 640 ($8.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 3i Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marks and Spencer Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 251.55 ($3.29).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 211.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion and a PE ratio of 101.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.87.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a GBX 7.10 ($0.09) dividend. This is a boost from Marks and Spencer Group’s previous dividend of $6.80. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. Marks and Spencer Group’s payout ratio is presently 6.67%.

In other news, insider Humphrey Singer acquired 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.87) per share, for a total transaction of £49,500 ($64,680.52). Also, insider Steve Rowe sold 15,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 205 ($2.68), for a total transaction of £32,539.65 ($42,518.82).

About Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS)

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

