Marijuana Company Of America Inc (OTCMKTS:MCOA) Major Shareholder Sells $15,000.00 in Stock

Marijuana Company Of America Inc (OTCMKTS:MCOA) major shareholder Charles John Larsen sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.01, for a total value of $15,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Thursday, July 11th, Charles John Larsen sold 1,611,926 shares of Marijuana Company Of America stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.01, for a total value of $16,119.26.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Charles John Larsen sold 500,000 shares of Marijuana Company Of America stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.01, for a total value of $5,000.00.

On Friday, June 28th, Charles John Larsen sold 1,000,000 shares of Marijuana Company Of America stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.05, for a total value of $50,000.00.

Shares of Marijuana Company Of America stock traded down $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.01. 8,392,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,314,197. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01. Marijuana Company Of America Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.04.

Marijuana Company of America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells industrial hemp derived and non-psychoactive cannabinoids consumer products under the hempSMART brand in the United States and Canada. The company's principal products include hempSMART Brain, a personal care consumer product that supports brain wellness; hempSMART Pain, a capsule for the temporary relief of minor discomfort associated with physical activity; hempSMART Pain Cream, a wellness consumer product that reduces minor discomfort and promotes muscle relaxation on areas that it is applied; hempSMART Drops; and hempSMART Pet Drops for cats and dogs.

