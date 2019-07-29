MALAGA FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:MLGF) vs. Parke Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PKBK) Critical Comparison

MALAGA FINL COR/SH (OTCMKTS:MLGF) and Parke Bancorp (NASDAQ:PKBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get MALAGA FINL COR/SH alerts:

34.8% of Parke Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of Parke Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

MALAGA FINL COR/SH pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Parke Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Parke Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MALAGA FINL COR/SH and Parke Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MALAGA FINL COR/SH N/A N/A $13.50 million N/A N/A Parke Bancorp $65.28 million 3.92 $24.82 million N/A N/A

Parke Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than MALAGA FINL COR/SH.

Volatility and Risk

MALAGA FINL COR/SH has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Parke Bancorp has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for MALAGA FINL COR/SH and Parke Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MALAGA FINL COR/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A Parke Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares MALAGA FINL COR/SH and Parke Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MALAGA FINL COR/SH N/A N/A N/A Parke Bancorp 36.52% 17.92% 1.89%

Summary

Parke Bancorp beats MALAGA FINL COR/SH on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MALAGA FINL COR/SH

Malaga Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Malaga Bank that provides various community banking products and services to personal and business customers. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides business loans and lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, term loans, lease and loan consolidation, equity lines of credit, small business administration loans, and special and income property loans, as well as personal loans and overdraft lines of credit. In addition, the company offers real estate loans comprising residential, construction, commercial, and apartment loans, as well as home equity lines of credit. Further, it provides U.S. savings bond redemption, coupon redemption, wire and telephone transfer, online and mobile banking, bill payer, e-statement, direct deposits, and ATM and VISA debit cards, as well as safe deposit boxes, notary, medallion signature guarantee, trust deed note collection, night depository, bank by mail, and photocopying services. As of April 17, 2018, the company operated six offices in the South Bay area of Los Angeles. Malaga Financial Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Palos Verdes Estates, California.

About Parke Bancorp

Parke Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Parke Bank that provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small to mid-sized businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, construction, commercial and residential real estate mortgage, and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides debit cards, Internet banking, and online bill payment services. It operates through full-service offices in Northfield, New Jersey; Washington Township, Gloucester County, New Jersey; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and Galloway Township, New Jersey. Parke Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Washington Township, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for MALAGA FINL COR/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MALAGA FINL COR/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.