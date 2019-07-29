Maker Reaches Market Cap of $596.44 Million (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. Maker has a market capitalization of $596.44 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Maker has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Maker token can now be bought for about $596.44 or 0.06223443 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Gate.io, Ethfinex and Radar Relay.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00049204 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000180 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001224 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000167 BTC.

XMax (XMX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Maker Profile

Maker (MKR) is a token. It was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO . Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maker is makerdao.com

Maker Token Trading

Maker can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, OasisDEX, BitMart, OKEx, Switcheo Network, Bibox, GOPAX, Kucoin, Ethfinex, Gate.io, CoinMex, Kyber Network, DDEX, HitBTC, Radar Relay and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

