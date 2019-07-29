MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,767 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $6,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,843,184 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,602,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002,568 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 0.9% during the first quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 15,338,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,592,742,000 after buying an additional 136,213 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,422,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,210,539,000 after buying an additional 851,398 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter worth about $906,735,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 2.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,146,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $742,077,000 after buying an additional 156,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Paypal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 8,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total value of $993,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,470 shares in the company, valued at $13,709,486. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total value of $3,332,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 523,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,191,274.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,730 shares of company stock valued at $10,989,474. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Guggenheim downgraded Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Nomura upgraded Fujitsu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Facebook from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.89.

PYPL stock traded down $3.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $111.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,511,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,544,327. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.00. The company has a market capitalization of $135.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.98. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $121.48.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

