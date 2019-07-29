MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 216 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co raised its position in General Dynamics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 9,734 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,645,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GD traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $189.36. 910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.71. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $143.87 and a one year high of $207.72. The stock has a market cap of $54.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.73%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $300.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 target price on shares of PG&E and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.00.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

