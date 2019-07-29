MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $12.07 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,949 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises about 1.6% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $12,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $807,368,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $352,796,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 19.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,424,208 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $774,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,231 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 432.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 901,772 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $67,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173,260 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 176.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,350,796 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $100,418,000 after acquiring an additional 862,102 shares during the period. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider John Culver sold 63,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $4,989,643.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $759,144.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,883 shares of company stock valued at $7,422,903. 3.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,883,923. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.21 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.53. The company has a market capitalization of $120.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.84, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.55.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 154.96% and a net margin of 13.63%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 59.50%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Stephens cut their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $129.00 target price on Columbia Sportswear and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Arco Platform in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.53.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

